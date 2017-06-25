YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

MOOMBA constituency in Southern Province is facing a water crisis because of the four dams which were washed away in the last rainy season.

Member of Parliament Fred Chaatila said Chimbwali, Chookole, Japhet and Hakantu dams in Monze East and Monze West wards were washed away in February this year.

Mr Chaatila said in an interview and attributed the damage to the weakened embankment as the dams were constructed before independence. “Although the area recorded good rains during this year’s season, the water crisis is likely to continue as calamity struck in February, in Monze east and West where four key dams were washed away,” Mr Chaatila said. He said the matter was reported to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMM) who sent technocrats to assess the damage to the infrastructure. “They gave us some sacks to use as sand bags but the amount of damage to the dams was too immense, it did not work,” he says. Mr Chaatila said the constituency, which is prone to water blues, is likely to experience a severe crisis this year due to the damaged bridges. He said the area is now facing a water crisis both for human and animal consumption and the situation needs to be addressed urgently. Mr Chaatila said it is unacceptable for the constituency, with an estimated population of 40,000 people and only 200 kilometres from the capital city, Lusaka, to lack water. He said it is regrettable that women wake up as early as 04:00 hours and walk long distances in search of water in almost dried up rivers. Mr Chaatila observed that people in Chona and Moomba wards in the valley are the worst hit and they use metal plates to dig into the sand for water.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

