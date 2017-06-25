Some motorists operating between Kalomo and Choma have come together in a bid to expose corrupt traffic officers in the two districts who have become a menace stealing money from unsuspecting road users. They claim that despite several warnings from police command in the province, some traffic officers between Choma and Kalomo have continued getting bribes from motorists while using their private cars for Police work. Motorists from Kalomo reveal that some traffic officers are mounting road blocks along some feeder roads going to Chikanta and Namwianga areas, while Choma motorists claim that the officers were mounting roadblocks along the Pangwe-Popota road about 10kilometres from the main Lusaka-Livingstone road where motorists are being threatened, victimized and robbed of their money especially those using canter trucks.
Motorists in Coma, Kalomo threaten to expose corrupt traffic cops mounting illegal road blocks
