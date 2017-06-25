  ||    25 June 2017 @ 19:32

President Edgar Lungu has officially commissioned construction works for the 3-Hundred and 97 Million US dollar Copperbelt International Airport in Ndola. The project will take three years to complete. President Lungu says the airport will bring economic benefits to the Copperbelt as three thousand jobs will be created during the construction period.

