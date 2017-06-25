President Edgar Lungu today officiated at the ground breaking ceremony to mark the start of the construction of the ultra modern Copperbelt International Airport. The facility to be built is planned to have a 1 million capacity terminal building, an international standard hotel, a business complex, a cargo terminal, fuel farm among other airport facilities. President Lungu stated that “a robust programme to construct and upgrade transport infrastructure accross the country is well in motion to make Zambia a transport hub of the region”. He further stated that “its imperative that the this project is taking place on the Copperbelt , our [country’s] economic hub, which has always been Zambia’s economic engine”.

