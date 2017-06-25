President Edgar Lungu has called on the Church to unite and speak with one voice in order to give clear direction to the nation. President Lungu says conflicting statements from different Church groupings on various nation issues are dividing the nation. The Republican President said this in Ndola today at the induction Church service of Reverend Westone Simwinga of Twapia United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Congregation.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

