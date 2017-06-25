MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE Matero local court heard how a twenty-seven- year-old woman of Lusaka West was caught committing adultery in an unfinished house in the neighbourhood.

And in court, Alice Phiri admitted the allegations saying that her husband’s irresponsibility forced her into adultery.

This is in a matter in which Wilson Phiri, 37, also of Lusaka West sued Geoffrey Njombe 44 also of the same area for adultery. Facts before the court were that Wilson and Alice got married in 2007 and have four children together, dowry was not paid. When he appeared before magistrate Miyanda Banda sitting with Pauline Newa, Wilson lamented that he found Njombe and his wife in the latter’s house around 21:00 hours on May 25 this year. “My wife came home around 19:00 hours after which I chased her. She did not come back and I asked my neighbour to escort me to the bar she was drinking from. We were told at the bar that she went with Njombe. And when we got to Njombe’s house, we asked him to open the door, he refused but we forced ourselves in. Njombe jumped through the window and I was shocked to find my wife half naked,” he said. In his submissions, Wilson pleaded with the court to compel Njombe to pay for adultery. But Njombe on the other hand denied the claim and told the court that Alice, in the company of another man, went to his house on the fateful day to ask for accommodation in the night after which he offered them and later left his home. He told the court that he does not know Alice and there was nothing between them. Meanwhile Alice on the other hand told the court that Njombe was her boyfriend. “It is true Njombe and I slept together. My husband does not provide any form of support and this forced me to have a boyfriend.” She said.

