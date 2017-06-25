youthful living with pastor Moyo M

IN LAST week’s column I ended with a critical question; “where do we draw the boundaries between individuality and communality?”

It is important to balance individuality and community in order to identify, polish up so that we play our roles to the fullest.

If we over emphasize individuality at the expense of communality we degenerate into selfishness. On the other hand, over emphasizing communality at the expense of individuality results into neglecting the God-given riches embed within us. The word role signifies responsibility to be carried out within our social settings. It is very African that that every person is valued but some individuals command certain level of respect in relation to the roles they play in the community. Orison Swett Marden says, “Deep within man dwell those slumbering power; powers that would astonish him, that he never dreamed of possessing; forces that would revolutionize his life if aroused and put into action.” It is only when one’s life is revolutionised that he or should viably contribute to the community around. In other ways, we are as impactful and effective as how far we have gone in revolutionizing our lives. Ultimately, the community is as developed as the level of input by its revolutionised individual. I can safely say that development of the community, nations and the entire world begins with the development of individuals and not the other way round. Any development that does not start with individuals will always be unsustainable. Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 says, “Two are better than one because they have a good reward for their efforts. For if either falls, his companion can lift him up; but pity the one who falls without another to lift him up.” The quotation shows that the combined efforts of more than one person is far much rewarding than individual efforts. However, this can only happen if both understand their roles and play them correctly at the right time. For counselling, prayer requests, questions, suggestions and comments contact +260 97 743 2952, +260 96 643 2952, +260 95 543 2952 or email: revmoyomj@gmail.com

