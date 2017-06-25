THAT the Zambia Police Service is the most corrupt government institution in Zambia is not a baseless allegation.

Efforts to dispel such a perception is not only an attempt to shield the rot but also directly works against mechanisms which can ensure better public service delivery for the benefit of national development.

Revelations by parliamentary committee on National Security and Foreign Affairs chairperson Dr. Martin Malama when presenting a report to Parliament that the Zambia Police is too corrupt last Friday is not surprising.

