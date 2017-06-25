  ||    25 June 2017 @ 09:29

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has unveiled a 27 member provisional squad with Zambia under-20 skipper Solomon Sakala among the four World Cup quarter finalists in his team. Nyirenda has named defenders Moses Nyondo and Sakala, midfielder Emmanuel Banda and striker Conlyde Luchanga. The quartet was part of the Africa Cup of Nations winning side and reached a historic FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal in South Korea.

