The 2016 FAZ-MTN defending Champions Zanaco recorded a 2-0 home win against visiting Kabwe Warriors in a week 14 fixture match played at National Heroes Stadium. The Bank sponsored side fresh from a one nil victory away to COTON SPORT of Cameroon in the CAF Champions league were too strong for inconsistent Warriors. Under-20 Defender Boyd Musonda scored for Zanaco in the 40th minute with Goalie, Toaster Nsabata converting a spot kick in the 45th minute. The win has lifted Zanaco into third position with 22 points.

