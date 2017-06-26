“Zambia has become a dictatorship”, declared three Church Mother Bodies: – Zambia Conference of Catholics Bishops (ZCCB), Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), and Evangelical Fellowship in Zambia (EFZ).

Led by Catholic Archdiocese Bishop Telesphore Mpundu, the three bodies explained in a statement that they thought so because President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s (ECL) government has arrested Hakainde Hichilema (HH) of United Party for National Development (UPND) on treason charges.

Unless HH is released immediately, Bishop Mpundu concluded that Zambia’s democracy would be ruined. Really? Fortunately this view is not shared by ALL Church groups.

