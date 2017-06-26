The Local Government Association of Zambia (LGAZ) President Christopher Kang’ombe says his association plans to train all civic leaders throughout the country in Local government administration at the Zambia Open University from January next year. Mr Kang’ombe says the introduction of the two year Diploma Course was aimed at equipping councilors with management skills and operations in order to improve local government operations. ZANIS reports that the LGAZ President disclosed this during the LGAZ Executive meeting in Mansa District, today.

