Human Rights Commission (HRC) has condemned the attack of mourners at Lusaka’s Memorial Park yesterday and calls for political leadership to end the escalating violation of human rights and freedoms through organised political violence. “It is a great national shame that bereaved families and individuals are not only deprived of their right to mourn and put to rest their departed ones in peace, but are subjected to politically- motivated physical violence, theft and destruction of their properties at a graveyard! Mourning and burial places should be sacred places of grieving and consoling those suffering from the loss of their departed beloved ones”. ZANIS reports that Human Rights Commission spokesperson Mweetwa Muleya said in a statement today that the attack of mourners by political cadres at Memorial Park in Lusaka yesterday must be condemned as a cold-hearted and criminal political behaviour.
Attack of mourners at Lusaka’s Memorial Park condemned
Dear Zambia
