By Chipindi Caleb Fundanga Big business and corporations need to start showing more corporate social responsibility in the communities they operate in. Corporate social responsibility in some of these communities will reduce the burden on government. A critical look at some of the major corporations leaves much to be pleased in the negligence they have for their communities. Individuals will come to their defence by giving examples of how they feel these corporations are giving back. What most fail to understand is most of the efforts you witness are just the bare minimum. No one is advocating for a witch hunt or a public outcry but what we ask for from these corporations is for them to provide the communities they operate and benefit hugely from with basic necessities to develop and remain sustainable.

