I WISH to congratulate Zanaco Football Club for the job well done so far. When the season was beginning, the book writers had written the team off due to the mass exodus of key players from the team for greener pastures. Among the notable were Isaac Chansa, Audrey Funga, Rodrick Kabwe, Davy Daka, Fackson Kapumpu and man-of-the-moment, Fashion Sakala.

For this reason most of the soccer followers had a reason to doubt Zanaco’s stamina not only to defend the league title but also wondered if the team would go anywhere far in continental competition. Little did they know that Mumamba Numba, the head coach, had other plans. At the time when everyone was searching for the next champion, Numba brought in Taonga Bwembya from Mufulira Wanderers and a few other local players to beef up the squad. He went on to prove critics wrong by assembling a team which has surprised many. They beat APR from Rwanda 1 – 0 on aggregate in the first round of the Champions League, held Tanzania club side Young African coached by George ‘Chicken’ Lwandamina 1 – 1 on aggregate to book a place to the group stage. Now with only two games to play, the team is already one foot in the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League. Despite this busy fixture on the continental scene, Zanaco has performed very well on the local league so far. In10 games they have only lost one game, scored 13 and conceded only five goals. So, what more can a man ask for? I just want to say congratulations so far, and hats off to the coaching bench led by Numba. MOSES BANDA Soccer fan – Lusaka

