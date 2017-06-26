The Cosafa bound Zambia national soccer team commence training this morning with coach Wedson Nyirenda doing final touches before the squad faces Botswana on Saturday. Wedson Nyirenda has fused in four U-20 players in his 29 member provisional team that will join the Cosafa Castle Cup at the quarter final stage. The coach will be happy that some of his call ups have had good runs in the league over the weekend with Napsa Strs midfielder Collins Sikombe accounting for a brace while Green Buffaloes’s Brian Mwila and Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba had a goal apiece in their clubs’ wins.

