  ||    26 June 2017 @ 09:29

Fifth Republican president Michael Chilufya Sata’s memoirs have been documented in a book co-authored by one of his own – Mubanga. According to the advertisement, the book will be launched on the late president’s birthday, July 7. BELOW IS THE SYNOPSIS OF WHAT READERS CAN LOOK OUT FOR

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.