Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has arrived in the country on a four-day state visit. President Akufo-Addo’s plane touched down at 18:15 hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. The Ghanaian leader was welcomed by President Edgar Lungu and the First Lady Esther. President Akufo-Addo’s tour of duty will see him officially open the Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola. On Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo will lay wreaths at the embassy park presidential burial site and hold official talks at State House before meeting First President Kenneth Kaunda.

