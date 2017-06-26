President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana arrives in Zambia today for a four-day state visit that will include the 53rd Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola. Accompanied by his wife and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Ghanaian President will lay wreaths at the embassy park presidential burial site and meet with both President Edgar Lungu and former President Kenneth Kaunda. A banquet will be held at State House to mark the occasion.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

