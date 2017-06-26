Consultations for the 2018 National Budget are due to kick off this week. The exercise is an opportunity for various groups and sectors to seek influence and inclusion in the financial planning for President Lungu’s second term in office. Of particular interest will be the various concerns and queries stakeholders raise with regards to how the budget and 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework will fit with plans for an IMF bailout, which is expected to follow in the coming weeks.

