President Edgar Lungu has said that he will soon take action on some PF officials on the Copperbelt province so as to instill discipline in the ruling party. President Lungu said that he will consequently announce dismissals and suspensions on the Copperbelt province following squabbles that have rocked the party in the province , recently. ZANIS reports that the Republican President ‘s decree comes after Sataurday’s meeting which was held at Levi Mwanawasa Stadium to discussing the way forward following infighting within the party on the Copperbelt.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

