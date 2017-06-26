  ||    26 June 2017 @ 11:35

PF lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube says if the violence being experienced in the country is not addressed, anarchy will reign. In a statement today, KBF condemned the bloody fight between PF and UPND cadres at Lusaka Memorial Park graveyard on Saturday.

