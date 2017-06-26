NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has introduced policies that are creating an enabling environment for domestic airline operators’ entry into the local aviation market to retain over US$1 billion being externalised annually.

Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba said foreign airline carriers control majority of traffic in Zambia and collect revenue in excess of US$ 1 billion per annum that ends up being externalised off-shore. Mr Mushimba said on Friday night during the relaunch of Mahogany Airline, which was suspended three years ago due to operational challenges, that emergence of locally-owned and operated airlines will contribute to job creation for indigenous Zambians and also the retention of foreign currency in the economy for the benefit of Zambia’s development aspirations. “If these earnings in hard currency were retained in Zambia, they would significantly contribute to the appreciation of the Kwacha against foreign currencies,” he said. Mr Mushimba said the growth of domestic airlines through the entry of new players such as Mahogany will create the overall growth of the economy by facilitating trade and growth of the tourism industry. “Competitive air travel creates a pull factor that will result in migration of most local travellers who currently use the road sector to the aviation due to an affordable air ticketing regime that will emerge as many players are involved. “Air ticket from Lusaka to Ndola costs K4,000 and one would rather use Power Tools [local bus transporter] by road and spend K120, which is economical,” he said. Mr Mushimba also said Government is still working on establishment of a national carrier to boost tourism and encourage more people into Zambia. “We don’t want existing airlines to feel threatened that Government is establishing a national carrier. It’s not competition but collaboration. We urge Mahogany and Proflight not to view it as competitors,” he said. Earlier, Mahogany chief executive officer Jim Belemu said plans to strengthen domestic operations and regional routes by offering competitive fares are underway.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

