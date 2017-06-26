  ||    26 June 2017 @ 19:27

 PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged faith leaders to do more to promote national unity. In a message to Muslims on the holy festival of Eid mUBARAK, the culmination of the Holy Month of Ramadan, President Lungu says Zambians of all faiths and beliefs must stand together to protect the nation’s peace, rule of law, democracy and strengthen the country.

