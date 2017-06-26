  ||    26 June 2017 @ 13:28

On December 11, 2014, Mopani Copper Mines announced a reconstituted Nkana Football Club executive committee which supervised the team in the 2015 soccer season. According to an article published by QFM and Zambianfootball, the Nkana executive committee comprised nine individuals among them a lawyer. See immages for full details.

