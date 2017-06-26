MULWANDA LUPIYA, MATHEWS KABAMBA, Ndola, Kitwe

ZESCO United coach Zlatko Krmpotic is delighted with Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Nkwazi, saying it is a morale booster ahead of Friday’s CAF Confederation Cup clash against Egyptian side Smouha.

And Krmpotic said the Smouha clash is a must-win for the Ndola side. Krmpotic said in a post-match interview at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola that he is happy to bounce back to winning ways. “Hard game after losing in Angola. The game today [Saturday] came in hard moments but congratulations to my players. Congratulations for this victory. Nkwazi is a very good team and this victory, I think this is very good ahead of Friday’s match,” he said. The Serbian said the win is a relief to Zesco following last Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Recreativo do Libolo in Angola. Zesco have six points at par with Libola, one behind leaders Al Hilal Al Ubayyid of Sudan. Smouha have four points. His Nkwazi counterpart Albert Mphande was equally elated by his team’s showing. “I am not disappointed. I just need to thank the boys, they really played well and put up a good fight. It wasn’t an easy week for us. We have played about four high-profile games in the last seven days,” he said. Power Dynamos coach Dan Kabwe has attributed his team’s 1-0 defeat to Green Buffaloes in the Super Division Week 14 match to a lapse in defence, ROBINSON KUNDA reports. “What we want is to win games. Every team loses. There are only three things in football you can win, draw or lose, but we need to win our matches,” he said. Buffaloes trainer Bilton Musonda said the victory has boosted his team’s chances of winning the Super Division title. “Like I said before, the boys look determined this season. This is a good victory for us [Buffaloes]. If we continue working hard we can win the title,” he said. Lusaka Dynamos manager Patrick Phiri has commended his players for trashing City of Lusaka. Dynamos silenced Yamoto 3-2 in a Lusaka derby at Woodlands Stadium. City coach Hector Chilombo said the defeat was painful. Chilombo said it was unfortunate Yamoto lost despite putting up a good performance. Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has urged his players to be consistent if they are to remain in the race for the Super division title. Ronald Kampamba’s solitary goal against Buildcon was enough to hand Chambeshi his first victory. “It wasn’t an easy game. Buildcon are a strong team and I hope my players will maintain the same working spirit. This is a sweet win because where we are coming from has not been good to us. All we need to work on now is consistency,” Chambeshi said. And Buildcon assistant coach John Lungu blamed referee Francis Lombe for the defeat.

