The State through the Zambia Correctional Services has applied to the Lusaka Magistrate Court to transfer opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema and his five co-accused back to Mukobeko Maximum Prison. The state says transferring Mr Hichilema and the five back to Mukobeko is for their own safety. According to an application filed before the Lusaka Magistrates Court with a certificate of urgency, Lusaka Central Prison Officer in Charge Patrick Ngonga submitted that the correctional facility would always avail Mr Hichilema to court when needed no matter the location at which he was held.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

