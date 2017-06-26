Incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has alleged that the ruling Patriotic Front is a failed project. Hichilema, who writes from his Lusaka Central Prison Cell, states that the tenets of democracy had been abrogated. The UPND leader has decried the violence that rocked Lusaka’s Memorial Park on Saturday when a popular party member Clance Nalosa Zulu was put to rest.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

