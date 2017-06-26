  ||    26 June 2017 @ 09:29

Incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has alleged that the ruling Patriotic Front is a failed project. Hichilema, who writes from his Lusaka Central Prison Cell, states that the tenets of democracy had been abrogated. The UPND leader has decried the violence that rocked Lusaka’s Memorial Park on Saturday when a popular party member Clance Nalosa Zulu was put to rest.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.