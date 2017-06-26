The United Church of Zambia-UCZ on the Copperbelt has observed that Zambians have lost the spirit of patriotism.

UCZ provincial Presbyterian Bishop Chipasha Musaba says it is sad that some citizens are discrediting the country before the eyes of the international community.

Bishop Musaba was speaking during the induction service of Winston Simwinga that was attended by President Edgar Lungu at Twapia UCZ in Ndola.

In his address to congregants, President Lungu observed that the church of Christ in the country is divided due to conflicting statements being spoken on many national issues.

The President later officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Copperbelt International Airport, which will be built on Chinese loan funded project worth three hundred and ninety seven million dollars.

