President Edgar Lungu hit the busy button on the Copperbelt launching two monumental development projects that includes the US$397, 000, 000 Copperbelt International Airport. The Head of State also launched the C400 township roads in Chingola on the extension of the road projects across the country. The construction of the Copperbelt International Airport will be spread over the three years.

