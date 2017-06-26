  ||    26 June 2017 @ 15:33

Eastern Province Rainbow Party youth chairperson Emmanuel Nyau says President Edgar Lungu should first release UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and pray hard before others can pray for him. Nyau has also advised President Lungu not to distance himself from the case of Hichilema.

