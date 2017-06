Zambian Watchdog has been briefed that dictator Edgar Lungu has said he does not care even if the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema died in a road accident while being moved from prison to prison. And Lungu says even if HH died in a ZAF chopper clash, Zambia would not lose anything.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIAN WATCHDOG

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print