PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Tasila Lungu Empowerment Fund is targeting to empower 200 women in Lusaka’s Nkoloma ward in Chawama constituency with start-up capital and business skills.

Fund chairperson Francis Chipasha said in an interview that prospective beneficiaries will be selected using the already established women associations in the ward.

Mr Chipasha said the fund will provide women clubs with financial support for their small businesses. He said they will also be empowered with skills in general trading, poultry, tailoring and other initiatives that could help in improving their welfare. “We are targeting 200 women in Nkoloma ward for empowerment through the fund. Most women are unable to borrow from financial institutions because of lack of collateral, hence the need for more of such initiatives,” he said. Mr Chipasha said women have limited access to loans and other financial services from lenders who require collateral before one could acquire a loan. He said women will also be trained in financial and banking management. Mr Chipasha said the organisation has partnered with a local firm, WeCreate Zambia, in Chawama to enhance women’s capacity through various trainings. He said the organisation wants to ensure the beneficiaries of the fund are able to pay for their children`s school fees and improve food security in their homes. Mr Chipasha commended WeCreate Zambia for providing the beneficiaries of the Fund with the practical financial skills that will enable them to properly dispose of the funds. Nkoloma ward one councillor Tasila Lungu recently donated her one-year salary for empowerment of women in her ward.

