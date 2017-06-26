The Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) has cancelled Registration Certificates of 32 training institutions for failure to maintain minimum training standards. TEVETA Director General David Chankota says the 32 institutions failed to provide qualified trainers, adequate infrastructure, equipment and workshops and credible management system meriting training. Among the institutions that have been deregistered include, Copperbelt International College, Evergreen Institute of Commercial Management and Industrial Arts, Cavendish University, City College of Management, Kara Counseling and Training Centre, Umoyo Training Centre, Livingstone International University of Tourism Excellence and Business Management (LIUTEBM) among other colleges.

