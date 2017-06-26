Zambia has signed a deal with China for the modern aerial and and physical geo-physical survey of Luapula and Northern Provinces. A team of Chinese mineral experts in partnership with the their Zambian counterparts will tomorrow commence aerial geo-physical survey of parts of Luapula and Northern provinces to determine mineral deposits in those two regions. About 20 experts from Tianjin Geological Survey Center of China Geological Survey and North China PMO have been deployed to Zambia for the exercise. It has not been clarified how the Zambian attached experts will secure the country’s interests during this survey project

