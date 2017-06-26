Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognises the right to housing as part of the right to an adequate standard of living. And indeed good quality housing is a fundamental starting point for well-being. The importance of this is also enshrined in Zambian Breweries’ (ZBL) Better World strategy to doing business, under which it strives to create a cleaner, healthier and growing world. ZBL dream is to make a real difference tin society through partnership, collaboration and deepening the company’s reach in local sourcing initiatives. This philosophy has been put into practice to dramatic effect in Ndola Mapalo community where the company has joined with the German development fund Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to fund the recently completed Itawa Water Spring Protection Project (ISPP). Almost K4 million has been spent since the project was launched in November 2015.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

