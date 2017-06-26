MULWANDA LUPIYA, Shinde Stadium, Mufulira

WANDERERS 1 NAPSA 2

NAPSA Stars yesterday edged Mufulira Wanderers in a Super Division Week 14 match to close the gap with leaders Lusaka Dynamos to one point.

Napsa have 25 points, one behind Dynamos, who thumped City of Lusaka 3 – 2 on Saturday.

Dynamos, however, have a game in hand. Champions Zanaco dislodged Zesco United from third position after thrashing Kabwe Warriors 2-0 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. Midfielder Collins Sikombe netted a brace while Wanderers Congolese forward Guily Manziba scored a consolation. Manziba gave Wanderers a false start five minutes into the game beating goalkeeper Rabson Mucheleng’anga with a close-range effort off a Joseph Kamena cross. Napsa levelled on 24 minutes when Sikombe fired home a thunderbolt which caught goalkeeper Chrispin Chisowa off guard. Sikombe completed his brace in the 35th minute with a low shot off Chitiya Mususu cross. Wanderers are stuck on 10 points. ZANACO 2 WARRIORS 0 Nine-men Zanaco got a convincing win over Warriors to raise morale ahead of Friday’s CAF Champions League Group D match against Egyptian giants Al Ahly, ROBINSON KUNDA reports. Boyd Musonda and goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata contributed a goal apiece. The game started on a fast pace but the teams failed to create chances. However, it was Zanaco who took the lead when Musonda rifled home a powerful shot after benefiting from Augustine Mulenga’s pass on 40 minutes. Zanaco doubled the advantage on 44 minutes when Nsabata converted from the spot. Referee Rodrick Ng’andu awarded Zanaco a penalty after Warriors goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga elbowed Adamson Mulao. However, Zanaco suffered a setback on 64 minutes when Ng’ándu sent off Mulenga for an early shower for a foul on Frederick Chirwa. Ng’andu ensured Zanaco finished the match with nine men after he wrongly sent off defender Chongo Chirwa for a second bookable offence. Ng’andu mistook Chirwa for Taonga Bwembya whom he had earlier shown a yellow card for delaying tactics. Warriors have 13 points. LUMWANA 3 NAKONDE 0 Lumwana Radiants coach Zeddy Saileti registered his first win when the North- Western Province side thrashed Real Nakonde, MATHEWS KABAMBA reports. Simon Nkhata, Obed Masumbuko and Chanda Mushili netted a goal apiece to hand Real Nakonde the seventh defeat of the campaign. Nkhata opened the scoring nine minutes into the game before Masumbuko doubled the lead four minutes later and Mushili struck the third 15 minutes from time. Lumwana have 18 points, 10 better than Nakonde. BLADES 1 EAGLES 1 Newly appointed Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi watched from the terraces as his side allowed Konkola Blades to force a draw in Chililabombwe. Venacious Mapande handed Eagles the lead on the half-hour mark before Blades’ John Sikaumbwe levelled in the 65th minute. NAKAMBALA 1 ARROWS 1 Nakambala Leopards came from behind to hold Red Arrows in Mazabuka. Arrows scored through Francis Kombe two minutes into the game before Lameck Silwaba levelled on 47 minutes to ensure the teams shared the spoils. Nakambala have 12 points while Arrows are on 19 with a game in hand.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

