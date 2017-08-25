Chinkuli Multipurpose Co-operative Society (CMCS) in Chongwe District of Lusaka Province is offering K 80 per 50 Kg bag of maize to its members aimed at encouraging them to continue growing the crop. Chinkuli Multipurpose Co-operative Solar Society chairperson Peter Miti said his organisation has decided to intervene in the ongoing marketing season by offering attractive price for maize as a way of rewarding its members for producing the crop. Mr. Miti stated that this development has prompted farmers to sale their produce to the cooperative.

