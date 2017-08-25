  ||    25 August 2017 @ 19:28

Government has been urged to ensure improvement inbudget implementation.
Center for Trade Policy and Development – CTPD Executive Director,Isaac Mwaipopo has noted that slow implementation of the budget is worrisome.
And Economist Lubinda Habaazoka asks government to relook at their tax administration stating that the current tax systems have affected business operations. 

Read the full Article » MUVI TV «
Home » News » Headlines »
MUVI TV Independent TV station.