Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Mr Amos Chanda has urged the Civil society organisations alleging that the Zambian government is undemocratic to examine their assertions and see if they reflect the reality of what is obtaining in the Nation.

At a Public talk on the Voice of America platform moderated by Host of Straight Talk Africa, Mr Shaka Ssali at the University of Zambia this Morning whose panelists included, Executive Director for Alliance for Community Action Laura Miti, Media Practioner, Lawyer and Author Mr Dickson Jere and Political Science Lecturer at the University of Zambia Mr Lee Habasonda, Mr Chanda gave examples as to why Zambia could not possibly be classified as undemocratic.

“When you talk about an impossible government and getting things done, ask yourselves this question, who defeated the bill of rights which can take care of all the things you are complaining about? Its the opposition. “We called a referendum question to say yes to the bill of rights and the opposition defeated that.”

