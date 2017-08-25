City of Refuge Ministries Overseer Pastor Kangwa Chileshe says police have now allowed him to hold a thanksgiving ceremony on the day of his choice. This follows the move by police yesterday to block the thanksgiving prayers at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema following his release from prison. Pastor Chileshe told QTV News that police canceled yesterday’s thanksgiving ceremony on the basis that he did not get a police permit to organize such a gathering.

