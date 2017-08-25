President Edgar Lungu has assured Zambians the mandatory HIV testing programme will adhere to strict confidentiality rules. The Head of State says the decision to introduce mandatory tests was not aimed at exposing victims but helping a generation that was affected by the illness. “I have been reading comments regarding the Mandatory HIV Testing, Counseling and Treatment. I noted that most of you were concerned about privacy to your results.

