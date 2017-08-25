As Zambia grows and government sets more ambitious goals towards economic and industrial development, the country needs to find sustainable, affordable and innovative ways to meet its growing energy demand. The growing mining sector and robust industrialization, consumes the bulk of the country’s generated electricity, and is currently putting the existing energy infrastructure under strain, causing frequent rolling blackouts. The hugely impressive increase of average incomes from $340 to $1840 over the last decade has also boosted the consumptive economy and put even more pressure on the already constrained energy sector.

