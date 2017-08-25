Minister of Defence Davies Chama has urged Zambians to bury their differences and remain united to safeguard peace.

Mr Chama was speaking in Biria in the Central African Republic when he visited Zambian troops deployed as peacekeepers under the auspices of the United Nations.

Mr Chama expressed happiness with the performance of the Zambian troops in restoring peace in that region.

Meanwhile, Zambia Army Deputy Commander Major General Jackson Miti has urged the troops not to relent in ensuring that peace is fully restored in the Central African Republic.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

