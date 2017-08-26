The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has moved Sunday’s double header involving league leaders Zesco United and second placed Green Buffaloes with the other match pitting Nkana against City of Lusaka to Nkoloma Stadium. The fixture was initially scheduled to be at Woodlands Stadium but there has been an adjustment. Napsa Stars have also announced that their match on Sunday will be played at Nkoloma Stadium and not Sunset Stadium as had been earlier announced.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

