Immediate past Minister of Health Dr. Joseph Kasonde has died. Family sources revealed that Dr Kasonde died last night around 21:30hrs after a battle with liver cancer. Zambia Medical Association President Dr Abidan Chansa has confirmed the death of Dr Kasonde.

