The Local Government Service Commission has suspended Ndola Town Clerk Ernest Sumani and thirty other officers at the local authority. Commission Chairperson Amos Musonda says the 31 suspended officers are believed to have been involved in illicit land activities at the council. Mr. Musonda says the suspension of Mr. Sumani and his subordinates is indefinite. The Local Government Service Commission Chairperson said this at a media briefing in Kitwe. He said the Ndola City council had a special council meeting where it resolved to suspend the 31. The suspended officers are from the planning, Housing and legal departments. He said a Governmental steering committee to preside over the land problems at the embattled city council has since been constituted.

