In this audio, Kalonga Gawa Undi, the Paramount Chief of the Chewa people of Zambia’s Eastern Province, Mozambique and Malawi tells Vice-President Inonge Wina that the government did not consult traditional leaders when creating new districts, hence causing conflicts and land disputes in the country. Speaking during the Kulamba traditional ceremony at Mkaika in Katete district today, Kalonga Gawa Undi asked the PF government to consult before making pronouncements, in order to avoid conflict with the traditional leaders.

