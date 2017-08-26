Political analyst Dr. Alex Ng’oma says political parties are being unfair to themselves and the nation as large by not making submissions towards the revision of the public order Act which affects all citizens. He has advised political parties against being arm chair critics when it comes to progressive national issues. Dr. Ng’oma who is a lecturer of political science at the University of Zambia says the revelation by Justice Minister Given Lubinda that no single political party has made submissions towards the revision of the Public Order Act is worrying.

