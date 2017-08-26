Zambia Correctional Services (ZCS) Commissioner General Percy Chato says opposition political parties will also be granted access to prison facilities in order to sell their manifesto to inmates. Speaking in an interview with News Diggers at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility yesterday, Chato welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision to allow inmates to vote and said that the service would work with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on how campaigns would be conducted in the facilities.

